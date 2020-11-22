Manchester United could swoop for impressive Premier League chief as first sporting director

Manchester United could reportedly be lining up a move for Everton’s Marcel Brands to become the first sporting director at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has impressed at Everton, overseeing some smart signings such as James Rodriguez, Alan and Abdoulaye Doucoure – an improvement for the Toffees after a patchy record in the transfer market down the years.

According to reports, Brands could now be the leading candidate at Man Utd as they look to finally appoint a sporting director at the end of the season.

Brands will be out of contract at Everton by then, and United would do well to pounce on his availability and improve their own recruitment process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt be frustrated working under Ed Woodward, who has become unpopular with United fans in recent years after a string of poor signings.

The likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Angel Di Maria have come in at huge cost and not worked out at all.

If Man Utd can learn something from Everton’s model they could be in a much better place in a year’s time.