Manchester City could reportedly be set to win the race for the transfer of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international has shone at the San Siro and it would be unsurprising to see him seal a big move in the near future.

According to Don Balon, Martinez now looks set to decide on a potential £89million transfer to Man City, rejecting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

It would be great to see a talent like Martinez in the Premier League at some point, but it seems Man Utd and Liverpool are set to miss out on the 23-year-old.

City could do with Martinez as a long-term replacement for ageing front-man Sergio Aguero, though he could also have been a useful addition at Old Trafford or Anfield.

Fans are in disbelief about Mason Greenwood on FIFA 21! Click here to read more.

Martinez could be an upgrade on Roberto Firmino after his recent struggles in front of goal, while United surely soon need a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, who joined on a free this summer on what is likely to only be a fairly short-term deal.

City would make a tempting destination for any top player, however, especially with manager Pep Guardiola just signing a new contract this week, suggesting more success is in store at the Etihad Stadium.