Mikel Arteta has already told Nicolas Pepe that sending off was ‘unacceptable’ in brutally honest reaction to incident vs Leeds United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated that he has already told Nicolas Pepe that his game-changing sending off was ‘unacceptable’ in the Gunners’ goalless draw against Leeds United today.

Pepe, Arsenal’s club-record signing, was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after he recklessly decided to headbutt Leeds ace Ezgjan Alioski.

Arteta was brutally honest about the situation in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, as the Spaniard reiterated just how ‘unacceptable’ Pepe’s actions were.

Pepe’s foolish decision changed the course of a game that Arsenal were already on the back-foot of, the Gunners were actually lucky not to lose as Leeds hit the woodwork on a number of occasions.

? "No excuse, It's unacceptable" Mikel Arteta is not happy with Pepe for getting sent off pic.twitter.com/ASYCfoaFFY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2020

“Considering how early we got Pepe sent off, we have to take it, I never like a draw but considering the circumstances it’s a point.”

“No, it’s unacceptable. Yeah (I’ve spoken to Pepe), it’s unacceptable.”

Pepe’s actions will make it incredibly hard for the ace to win back a place in the side after his suspension, this was already just his second Premier League of the season.

The Ivorian had already dropped down in the pecking order this term, and today’s outcome will do him no favours, Arteta has made brutally clear just how much an impact Pepe’s choice had on today’s result.