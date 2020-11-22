Naby Keita left frustrated as Liverpool midfielder suffers another injury to pile on to Reds’ worries

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could only look to the ground in frustration as he suffered an injury in the 50th minute of the Reds’ Premier League tie against Leicester this evening.

Liverpool signed Keita from Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £52.75m, as per the Independent, Keita’s had incredibly back luck as he’s always hit with an injury just when he shows some promise.

The 25-year-old tried to stretch it off to no avail, Keita then received treatment but was ultimately replaced by Neco Williams, marking another injury blow for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp is already without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhys Williams, with Mohamed Salah also currently missing due to Covid-19.

Keita’s started four of his seven appearances so far this season, the ace finally seemed to have turned a corner during last season’s summer restart, but has now been hit with another injury.

To make matters worse, with Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain out, as well as Fabinho having to deputise at centre-back, this period is the perfect one for Keita to prove himself as a key player in.

Liverpool are just having no luck at all in keeping their players fit this season.