Ongoing injury crisis means Barcelona have no chance of signing Liverpool star in January

Barcelona already looked like they were looking for defensive reinforcements going into January, but a potentially bad injury to Gerard Pique will only accelerate that need.

Ronald Koeman’s problem is that he doesn’t have a lot of money to work with and multiple areas of the squad need work, so they’ll need to look for cheap signings or loans to tide them over.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Joel Matip has emerged as a target for Barcelona in January, but the ongoing injury crisis means there’s zero chance of that happening.

READ MORE: Barcelona rejected the chance to offload struggling flop in exchange for three potential starters this summer

Matip is the only senior recognised centre back in Jurgen Klopp’s side just now due to the injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, so allowing Matip to leave would be nothing short of madness.

They also confirm that Klopp would never sanction his sale and he’s relying on the Cameroonian to step up and lead the defence, so Barca will need to look elsewhere.