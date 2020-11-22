Manchester United’s new signing Donny van de Beek might not have played much this season, but he’s certainly shown his worth to the club…sort of.

More than that, the rest of the team has been pretty dreadful in one department – scoring goals from open play at home.

See below as Dan Coombs notes that Van de Beek’s goal against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season remains the only strike United have managed from open play at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season…

Donny van de Beek is still the only United player to score from open play at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season. From 0 starts#mufc pic.twitter.com/jOJu2gqiKM — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) November 21, 2020

United have been poor at home, also losing to Tottenham and Arsenal, and drawing 0-0 with Chelsea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled to open opponents up, with the club’s only goals coming via Bruno Fernandes penalties.

Even more bizarrely, Van de Beek has managed this in zero starts, which begs the question as to why Solskjaer won’t put him in his first XI more often…