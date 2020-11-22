Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has sent a clear message to Manchester United and any other potential transfer suitors for defender Raphael Varane.

The France international has been an important player for Madrid for some time now, showing himself to be one of the finest central defenders in Europe with his commanding performances.

United could certainly do with a signing like that after some recent struggles at the back, with Varane linked with the Red Devils by The Athletic and Don Balon in recent times.

Zidane, however, has made it clear he doesn’t want to sell Varane, and that other key figures at the club feel the same way.

Speaking at his press conference, as quoted by Goal, Zidane seemed to firmly rule out selling Varane, even if he didn’t mention Man Utd in particular.

“It’s not just me [who wants to keep him],” the French tactician said.

“He is part of this club, we were very lucky to be able to bring him to Madrid.

“He has a great career, he’s achieved a lot since he’s been here. Of course, he is untransferable for the club, for the coach that I am, for people in general.

“That’s clear and unambiguous. Now we can’t stop people from talking. They’re not just talking about Varane, but about all the players, Real Madrid ones and others.

“But for Varane, my position is clear, and it’s the same as the club’s position.”

This is a blow for United and they may have to consider other defensive targets in the near future as replacing the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly will surely remain a priority for the club.