Bid made: Manchester United submit €90m transfer offer for Real Madrid star

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Raphael Varane as they continue to pursue a transfer deal for the Real Madrid defender.

The France international has been a key player for Real for a number of years now, though his form has taken something of a hit in more recent times.

It remains to be seen if this could lead to Varane leaving the Bernabeu, but speculation is hotting up over his future as United are said to have launched an official offer for him.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, who suggest Man Utd’s offer is as high as €90million – enough to make Madrid consider letting him go.

If the Red Devils can succeed in getting this deal done, it could be huge for their defence, which has been an area of weakness for some time now.

If Varane can get back to his best with a move to United, he’d be a major upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly in central defence.

Given how much Liverpool and Man City have invested in top class centre-backs, it seems clear United need to do the same to catch up with their rivals.

MUFC were also linked with big names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano during the summer, but Varane would be more than acceptable as an alternative.