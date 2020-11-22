Video: Arsenal continue to show fight in all the wrong moments as Nicolas Pepe is sent off for nasty headbutt on Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski

The second-half of Arsenal’s Premier League tie against Leeds United has got off to a nightmare start with club-record signing Nicolas Pepe being sent off just five minutes in for violent conduct.

Pepe, who has mostly been used a bit-part option this season after a mixed debut campaign, hit out after a tussles with Leeds ace Ezgjan Alioski.

Pepe and Alioski exchanges some little shoves off-the-ball before Pepe angrily reacted and head-butted the Leeds utility man.

With it taking place away from the normal action, the referee didn’t see the moment live, so the official used the pitch-side VAR monitor to rightfully show Pepe a red card for violent conduct.

This is another incident of Arsenal players showing their fight in all the wrong moments, with David Luiz and Dani Ceballos involved in a training ground battle earlier this week.

PEPE SENT OFF ? The Arsenal man headbutts Ezgjan Alioski off the ball and is shown a straight red card

? Follow #LEEARS here: https://t.co/ikn2qWt06u

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta and the rest of the Arsenal team have to blast Pepe for this costly reaction, which has come in a match which they already found themselves on the back-foot in.