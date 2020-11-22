Video: Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes shows he’s literally a ball-player as thrusting defender blocks pass with private parts

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes took a moment to literally prove that he is a ball-player as he surprisingly decided to cut out a pass with a block using his private parts.
Gabriel, who was signed from Lille this summer and has enjoyed an encouraging start, spotted the dangerous pass from Ian Poveda and thrusted from his hips to block the effort with his private parts.
After the initial block, Gabriel then decided to cover his manhood as he threw himself to the floor with an attempt to block a wayward long-shot from Mateusz Klich.
What is Gabriel doing ?? #LEEARS pic.twitter.com/xS3X6SLvsJ
— grant (@GM1903_) November 22, 2020
Gabriel throwing his bollocks in the way of a cross. Proper centre half ?#LEEARS #AFC pic.twitter.com/z0oT2VmJIl
— Darren (@Darren94775262) November 22, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports.
The Premier League continues to produce extraordinary moments that other sports can’t compete with.