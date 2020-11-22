Video: “Can do one” – These Celtic fans react to poorly judged TikTok video from Armstrong Okoflex

You can tell that Neil Lennon’s grip on the Celtic changing room is starting to loosen, but there are even signs that the squad are past caring and don’t fear any backlash or scrutiny from their actions.

Every Celtic fan will tell you that winning ten in a row is a massive deal, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at the behaviour of their players lately.

They continue to look lethargic and it just looks like they are accepting that Rangers are going to win the league, so the fans have every right to be annoyed.

Things have taken a more interesting twist tonight with a couple of players having social media mishaps, although Shane Duffy’s just looks like a genuine mistake where he’s pressed a wrong button and issued a middle finger emoji.

This video from reserve team forward Armstrong Okoflex is much more of an issue because it’s just so poorly judged. You want your backup players to be doing all they can to earn a chance, rather than making rubbish TikTok videos to gain attention:

Absolute state of this from Okoflex pic.twitter.com/8aoDT2SYgX — Jack ??? (@Jack_M1888) November 22, 2020

Understandably it’s not gone down brilliantly with some of the fans, and some just want him out of the club after this:

Armstrong Okoflex can do one lol — Danny DeFleeto (@Tam_M98) November 22, 2020

The Shane Duffy and okoflex posts are sound if we are winning. It doesn’t help when the current performances have been a shambles — Olivier Quadruple Trébily (@ORebily) November 22, 2020

Proof positive there is zero respect for the management team — Brushwood (@peacenjam) November 22, 2020

Should’ve been released months ago — Liam (@Liam98__) November 22, 2020

This is an embarrassment to the club.

How are you letting this happen?! @CelticFC — Paul Connelly (@paulconn75) November 22, 2020

It’s clearly a joke and you have to think the fans would find it funny if things were going well on the pitch, but they are a disaster right now and the timing is just awful.