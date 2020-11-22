Menu

Video: ‘Channelling his inner United’ – These Liverpool fans love that ex-Man United ace Jonny Evans has gifted them the lead vs Leicester with own goal

Some Liverpool fans are absolutely delighted that former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has gifted them the lead against Leicester with an own-goal.

James Milner, who is deputising at right-back today for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, fired a dangerous corner into the box, which looked like it was set to be converted by Sadio Mane.

Evans had a real moment to forget though, as he was tussling with Mane, the ball struck the back of his head and flew into the net.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the moment:

Jurgen Klopp won’t be complaining at all, an injury-stricken Liverpool side will accept the lead from any source.

