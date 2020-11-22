Video: ‘Channelling his inner United’ – These Liverpool fans love that ex-Man United ace Jonny Evans has gifted them the lead vs Leicester with own goal

Some Liverpool fans are absolutely delighted that former Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has gifted them the lead against Leicester with an own-goal.

James Milner, who is deputising at right-back today for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, fired a dangerous corner into the box, which looked like it was set to be converted by Sadio Mane.

Evans had a real moment to forget though, as he was tussling with Mane, the ball struck the back of his head and flew into the net.

Absolute shocker… ? Jonny Evans nods home at the wrong end and Liverpool lead ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the moment:

Jonny Evans channeling his inner United player icl — Oli ? (@OliverLFC4) November 22, 2020

I like it even more because Evans used to be at United — Stacks (@Llamakoolaid) November 22, 2020

Who would of thought, united helping us out oops John evans own goal #lfc — ?martyn_lfcfan*#19 (@martyn1200) November 22, 2020

Johnny Evans still got the United in him. Even ex players can’t defend ? — ?x (@QueenRed_20) November 22, 2020

Beautiful header by former United player Evans! ? LFC lead 1-0 ?????? — Unbearable Kloppist 19x (@LFCVegas) November 22, 2020

No way Johnny evans has more goals for Liverpool this season than martial does for United — WAILIUM #JFT96 ?? (@Cailium1) November 22, 2020

Jurgen Klopp won’t be complaining at all, an injury-stricken Liverpool side will accept the lead from any source.