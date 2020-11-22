Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Bakayoko sees red for a cynical foul against his former club AC Milan

A player’s reaction is usually a great indicator of what decision the referee needs to make, so it looks like Tiemoue Bakayoko tried to protest too much tonight.

He’s currently on loan at Napoli from Chelsea and he was up against his former loan club AC Milan, but he won’t see the game out after picking up a pretty routine second yellow card:

It doesn’t look like he gets the ball and he brings the man down during a promising counter attack, so he can’t really have any complaints.

