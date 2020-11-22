Video: Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores for Fulham to give them late hope vs Everton

It’s such a shame that Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a bad injury at the same time as Frank Lampard started flooding the Chelsea team with younger players.

It’s likely that he would’ve finally been given a good run of games to prove himself and he would’ve developed there too, but he returned to his usual rotation role where he’s always in and out of the squad.

At least he should have the chance to earn a regular place in the Fulham team this season, so it’s good to see that he made a big impact off the bench today.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores his first goal on loan at Fulham! ? He also won a penalty a few minutes earlier. Massive impact from the bench. pic.twitter.com/4GDgPQaXV3 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 22, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

It wasn’t enough as Carlo Ancelotti’s men held on for the 3-2 victory, but it was a good moment for the midfielder on a personal note.