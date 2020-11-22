Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek scores for Fulham to give them late hope vs Everton

It’s such a shame that Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a bad injury at the same time as Frank Lampard started flooding the Chelsea team with younger players.

It’s likely that he would’ve finally been given a good run of games to prove himself and he would’ve developed there too, but he returned to his usual rotation role where he’s always in and out of the squad.

At least he should have the chance to earn a regular place in the Fulham team this season, so it’s good to see that he made a big impact off the bench today.

It wasn’t enough as Carlo Ancelotti’s men held on for the 3-2 victory, but it was a good moment for the midfielder on a personal note.

