(Video) Everton’s devastating wing play gifts Dominic Calvert-Lewin a first-half brace

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a man on a mission.

Everton’s 23-year-old has risen to the top of the Premier League goal-scorer charts after bagging a first-half brace against Fulham and still with 15-minutes to go until the break.

The English striker who is in the form of his life has continued his impressive goal-scoring run after opening the scoring in today’s early kick-off at Craven Cottage after just 40-seconds before adding to his tally just now.

Everton’s wide-men, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne have teamed-up superbly to gift their main marksman with the perfect chance to double his personal tally as well as put the Toffees into the lead 2-1.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

In addition to Calvert-Lewin’s second of the game, just moments later, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré put his side two clear and made the game 3-1 with Fulham now staring at yet another defeat.

