(Video) Fulham’s Bobby Reid pulls his side level after poor Jordan Pickford keeping

Everton FC Fulham FC
Fulham are back on level terms against Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton in today’s early Premier League kick-off.

READ MORE: (Video) Shocking Fulham defending sees Dominic Calvert-Lewin open scoring after just 40-seconds

Scott Parker was forced to watch his side go behind after just 40-seconds after Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring from no more than two-yards out.

However, with just 15-minutes on the clock, it didn’t take the London side long to pull the game back level.

Some beautiful link-up play between Bobby Reid and Tom Cairney opened Everton’s back-line up but arguably keeper Pickford should have done a lot better.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

