(Video) Fulham’s Bobby Reid pulls his side level after poor Jordan Pickford keeping

Fulham are back on level terms against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in today's early Premier League kick-off.

Scott Parker was forced to watch his side go behind after just 40-seconds after Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring from no more than two-yards out.

However, with just 15-minutes on the clock, it didn’t take the London side long to pull the game back level.

Some beautiful link-up play between Bobby Reid and Tom Cairney opened Everton’s back-line up but arguably keeper Pickford should have done a lot better.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport