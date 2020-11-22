A penalty is one of the purest and most simple opportunities that any team can get in football. The ball is central, nobody can put a tackle in and the only thing that can stop you is the keeper making a good save.

It’s baffling that players continue to decline those incredible odds in their favour to do something risky that makes it all about them, so Scott Parker must be pulling his hair out at Fulham.

He’s already suffered after Ademola Lookman’s Panenka style penalty backfired, while today it looks like Ivan Cavaleiro attempted a no look penalty as he comfortably cleared the bar:

What’s wrong with Fulham players and penalties? Lookman missed it, Mitrovic missed it for Serbia and now Cavaleiro too ? pic.twitter.com/jbWh8IBZAp — PapaWengz?? (@GunnersaurusXPR) November 22, 2020

Pictures from the Premier League

It’s hard to say what difference this could’ve made to the game as it was 3-1 to Everton at the time, but Parker has to be furious at his players.