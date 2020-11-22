Menu

(Video) Harry Maguire’s poor defending just minutes apart against West Brom highlighted

Manchester United FC
Posted by

United came into last night’s Premier League match in desperate need of a home win, having failed to take all three away from Old Trafford all season.

VAR drama during the second-half saw Bruno Fernandes concede a penalty which was later overturned and moments later found himself taking one for his side up the other end.

The Portuguese midfielder’s spot-kick heroics saw the Reds edge the match 1-0, however, there were two moments during yesterday’s game which saw captain Maguire’s disastrous defending on full display for all to see.

The Englishman was notoriously physical but his positional awareness left a lot to be desired.

Clip one 42′

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Clip two 47′

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

