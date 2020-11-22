Video: Inch-prefect cross from Andy Robertson headed home by Diogo Jota to put Liverpool 2-0 up against Leicester

There’s something wonderful about an inch perfect cross driven in with pace directly onto someone’s head, because all it needs is the slightest touch towards goal and the power on the cross does the rest.

We’ve just seen the perfect example tonight with Andy Robertson’s ball in towards Diogo Jota, so all the Portuguese striker needs to do is divert it on goal:

Diogo Jota scores for the 4?th home game in a row ? Watch Liverpool v Leicester live on Sky Sports PLpic.twitter.com/L1PcuE7yAj — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 22, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports

Leicester have struggled to get into the game so they could do with half time to reorganise, but it looks like it will be Liverpool who will be going joint-top with Spurs tonight.