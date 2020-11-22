Video: Kieran Tierney has to be dragged away from Alioski after Arsenal draw with Leeds

The Nicolas Pepe red card today was the perfect example of why football gets a bad name for players going down too easily.

He clearly puts his head into Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski, but it’s also not enough for him to go down the way he does.

The problem for Alioski is we’ve probably reached a point where he had to be theatrical to make the referee take it seriously and it should be a red card even if he doesn’t go down.

It was clear that Kieran Tierney was upset with Alioski after the game as it looks like he has a few things to say, but it ends with the Scotsman being dragged away before anything can escalate:

Kieran Tierney having to be dragged away at full-time after having words with Ezgjan Alioski ? pic.twitter.com/s8d9wkw7rC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 22, 2020

His international teammate Liam Cooper also gets involved to calm him down, but it could be another example of misplaced anger from an Arsenal player.