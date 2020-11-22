Video: Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi scores with tidy finish for Union Berlin as ace shows hustle and strength to win ball

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see that promising striker Taiwo Awoniyi has scored for loan club Union Berlin in their Bundesliga tie against FC Koln this afternoon.

A long-ball was fired forward, it dropped around Awoniyi on the edge of the box, with the ace showing the exact kind of hustle, bustle and pressure that Jurgen Klopp loves to snatch the ball.

The 23-year-old then set himself before drilling the ball into the bottom corner with a tidy finish.

Better watch this guy, Awoniyi! pic.twitter.com/1jzZN7V4Qi — Max Well (@MaxJamaica) November 22, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

This is the Nigerian talent’s first goal of the season in his sixth Bundesliga outing, the ace spent last term with Mainz, but managed just one goal from 12 outings.

Awoniyi has yet to experience a taste of English football – despite being with the Reds since the summer of 2015 – instead having to settle for foreign loan spells due to work permit issues.