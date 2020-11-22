To mark just his third Premier League goal in 24 games, Roberto Firmino performed Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘siu’ celebration.

Firmino hit the back of the net with a bullet header following a Ronaldo-like leap after a dangerous James Milner corner.

With the Brazilian’s ability under question as of late, he silenced the critics with the kind of energetic celebration that he’s become renowned for.

Firmino wheeled off and performed Ronaldo’s celebration with a slight change, he crossed his arms in a X before a powerful jump, but didn’t perform the spin that the Portuguese all-time great does.

This may have been because Firmino was surrounded by his teammates after his eagerly-anticipated goal, leaving him without the space to pay homage to Ronaldo in full.

Pictures from Optus Sport.

It would be great if Ronaldo responded to Firmino’s used of his trademark celebration.