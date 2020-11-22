Video: ‘Look where the f***ing line is’ – Kevin de Bruyne launches furious rant at linesman during Man City vs Spurs

In the 15th minute of Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Kevin de Bruyne was absolutely fuming with the assistant referee.
The Belgian superstar was deeply unimpressed by the fact that Steven Bergwijn wasn’t observing the required amount of distance away from the corner spot.
De Bruyne, who appeared to be conjuring up a short-corner routine with Riyad Mahrez, pointed the soft rule break out to the linesman.
The central midfielder shouted into the officials face: “Look at where the line is, look where the f***ing line is.”
Pictures from Sky Sports.
The Sky Sports commentary team were forced to apologise for De Bruyne’s expletive rant.
The ball wasn’t in the triangle
It was. The line is part of the D.