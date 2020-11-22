Menu

Video: ‘Look where the f***ing line is’ – Kevin de Bruyne launches furious rant at linesman during Man City vs Spurs

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the 15th minute of Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Kevin de Bruyne was absolutely fuming with the assistant referee.

The Belgian superstar was deeply unimpressed by the fact that Steven Bergwijn wasn’t observing the required amount of distance away from the corner spot.

De Bruyne, who appeared to be conjuring up a short-corner routine with Riyad Mahrez, pointed the soft rule break out to the linesman.

The central midfielder shouted into the officials face: “Look at where the line is, look where the f***ing line is.”

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Classy gesture from Leeds vs Arsenal as Liam Cooper gives fan a virtual mascot experience via FaceTime
Man United’s historic rivals Leeds named as side that could loan star in January
Video: Miserable night for Barcelona’s Griezmann perfectly captured as Atletico Madrid defender fools him with calm skill

The Sky Sports commentary team were forced to apologise for De Bruyne’s expletive rant.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne Riyad Mahrez Sky Sports

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Neil says:
    November 22, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    The ball wasn’t in the triangle

    Reply
    1. Nick says:
      November 22, 2020 at 4:57 pm

      It was. The line is part of the D.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.