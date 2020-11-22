Video: ‘Look where the f***ing line is’ – Kevin de Bruyne launches furious rant at linesman during Man City vs Spurs

In the 15th minute of Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Kevin de Bruyne was absolutely fuming with the assistant referee.

The Belgian superstar was deeply unimpressed by the fact that Steven Bergwijn wasn’t observing the required amount of distance away from the corner spot.

De Bruyne, who appeared to be conjuring up a short-corner routine with Riyad Mahrez, pointed the soft rule break out to the linesman.

The central midfielder shouted into the officials face: “Look at where the line is, look where the f***ing line is.”

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Classy gesture from Leeds vs Arsenal as Liam Cooper gives fan a virtual mascot experience via FaceTime Man United’s historic rivals Leeds named as side that could loan star in January Video: Miserable night for Barcelona’s Griezmann perfectly captured as Atletico Madrid defender fools him with calm skill

The Sky Sports commentary team were forced to apologise for De Bruyne’s expletive rant.