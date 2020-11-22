Video: Miserable night for Barcelona’s Griezmann perfectly captured as Atletico Madrid defender fools him with calm skill

When Antoine Griezmann moved to Barcelona it did look like the perfect transfer for him, but he must be wondering if he made the right choice now.

There was a feeling at the time that this was smart business from Atletico because Diego Simeone had run the French star into the ground with a demanding few seasons, but it’s clear that something isn’t right at Barca.

His confidence is ruined and it looks like his teammates have lost faith in him, so it’s understandable that he looked unhappy during the loss last night.

Atleti fans will love this moment where it looks like Griezmann is going to nip and get the ball, but Mario Hermoso leaves him looking stupid with a lovely little bit of skill:

Pictures from La Liga