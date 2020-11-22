Video: Raphinha comes within inches of grabbing all three points for Leeds against Arsenal as he hits the post in injury time

There was a general feeling of positivity around Arsenal at the start of this season after some good signings and results, but they have slid into the bottom half now.

Leeds dominated them today and looked like the only team who would win after Nicolas Pepe’s stupid red card, but they couldn’t find the vital goal.

Summer signing Raphinha had the best chance to snatch the points in the final minute as the ball broke to him in the box, but his effort his the post and rebounded to safety:

Pictures from Sky Sports