Video: Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral shows his class for Roma with a brilliantly composed finish vs Parma

Real Madrid’s current injury crisis does make you wonder if they should’ve kept hold of Borja Mayoral, but it’s likely he would be stuck in Mariano Diaz’s role as a last resort.

Mayoral is playing and scoring regularly for Roma in the Europa League since moving in the summer, but he’s struggled to make much of an impact in Serie A.

That changed today when he opened the scoring against Parma, and it’s just a brilliantly composed finish from a tight angle:

Pictures from beIN Sport

Usually a striker will lash at that and go for power, but he just calmly picks his spot and the keeper isn’t getting anywhere near it.

Roma’s website confirmed they do have a purchase option on him but Real Madrid also extended his contract before loaning him out so they may still have plans for him if he blossoms.