Video: Roberto Firmino ends poor run with bullet header to score for Liverpool vs Leicester

Roberto Firmino has finally drawn a close to a shaky run of form by scoring a brilliant header for Liverpool in this evening’s 3-0 win against Leicester.

James Milner secured his second assist of the night, first here, with another dangerous delivery with a corner from the left side.

Firmino produced a brilliant leap as he headed the ball into the back of the net from around 10 yards out, the Brazilian certainly deserved it after going this close earlier on.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports.

Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely delighted to see his trusted attacker making an impact once again.