Video: Roberto Firmino ends poor run with bullet header to score for Liverpool vs Leicester

Roberto Firmino has finally drawn a close to a shaky run of form by scoring a brilliant header for Liverpool in this evening’s 3-0 win against Leicester.
James Milner secured his second assist of the night, first here, with another dangerous delivery with a corner from the left side.
Firmino produced a brilliant leap as he headed the ball into the back of the net from around 10 yards out, the Brazilian certainly deserved it after going this close earlier on.
Goal – FIRMINO
Assist – MILNER
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester (86 mins)
Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports.
Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely delighted to see his trusted attacker making an impact once again.