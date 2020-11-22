Video: Roberto Firmino may be cursed after the ball somehow fails to go in for him against Leicester City

It’s been well publicised that Diogo Jota is scoring freely while Roberto Firmino is not, but you do have to wonder if he’s cursed after this miss tonight.

You can watch the clip multiple times and you still expect that the ball is going to go in, but somehow a combination of the goalposts and Kasper Schmeichel manage to keep him at a bay:

It’s proof that it’s sometimes better to be lucky than good, but Firmino must be wondering what he needs to do at this point, and this graphic shows how close he came to scoring: