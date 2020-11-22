Menu

(Video) Shocking Fulham defending sees Dominic Calvert-Lewin open scoring after just 40-seconds

Everton have got off a flyer against Fulham in today’s early Premier League kick-off after Toffee’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring after just 40-seconds.

Calvert-Lewin, 23, has continued his impressive form for Everton after an early goal-line finish as fired his Merseyside into the lead.

Everton’s Englishman has already scored eight goals in eight appearances in the Premier League this season with today’s heroics set to keep him at the top of the league’s scoring charts.

Calvert-Lewin’s early opener came after a decent run from team-mate Richarlison carved Fulham’s defence wide-open.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

 

