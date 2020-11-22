Menu

Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic dominates Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly in the air to give AC Milan the lead

AC Milan
Posted by

There was a feeling that Zlatan would have a few nice moments on his return to Serie A but he would ultimately be too old to be the main starter for AC Milan at the age of 39.

That’s not true at all as he’s been outstanding again this season, and he’s just shown his excellent movement and heading ability to put AC Milan ahead against Napoli:

Pictures from beIN sports

Koulibaly is always in control of this situation and it looks like there’s no chance, but a little bit of movement and a bullet header from Zlatan is enough to put the ball in the net.

More Stories Kalidou Koulibaly Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.