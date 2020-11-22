Some Arsenal fans have been left massively disappointed with the Gunners’ first-half display against Leeds United in today’s Premier League clash.

One supporter has even claimed that Arsenal now play like the Stoke City sides under Tony Pulis, with the north London outfit’s struggles in terms of chance creation and goals continuing.

Leeds have dominated the possession in the opening period, with the Yorkshire outfit having almost triple the amount of shots, whilst the Gunners have failed to hit the target even once.

Arsenal’s barren run in terms of an open-play goal has now stretched past the 7-hour mark in an extremely worrying sign of what this purportedly transformed side is actually capable of.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the opening 45 minutes:

It’s boring and we hate to mention Mesut Ozil but seeing this level of lack of creativity it’s a crime against humanity not to mention Ozil. We haven’t scored a goal from open play in over 7hours of football.. This is not Arsenal ?. We’re playing like Tony Pulis’s stoke City. — Lion ? of Sierra??? (@BallaBlaze) November 22, 2020

We are so lucky to be level. Should be 2 or 3 down. Keeps breaking down in midfield. — False Nine Football (@False_9Football) November 22, 2020

We’re awful ? — Artenal ? (@afcxman) November 22, 2020

This team has the worst defensive record in the league and we don’t even look like scoring — jay (@jay53267202) November 22, 2020

Defensively, everyone’s asleep Willian needs to know that he has defensive duties as well as attacking ones. He’s running around clueless and letting his man free on almost every Leeds attack. Yet he’s selected to start once again!? Don’t know what Arteta sees in him honestly — Tom Cantwell (@canters94) November 22, 2020

Defensively?

I think the midfield is asleep — Nicholas (@Nicho_Augus) November 22, 2020

7 hours without a goal from open play now. Joe Willock not passing and wasteful again, trying to DYI Willian with yet another 5/10 performance after doing NOTHING to warrant a starting place and even took an unsanctioned trip to Dubai midweek during COVID, non negotiables huh? — Jay ???? (@Yurt1992) November 22, 2020

Arteta did make four changes to the starting lineup that were embarrassed by Aston Villa, as well as switching to a traditional back four, but none of these changes have made a positive impact yet.

The Gunners are just failing to create clear-cut chances, whilst their high-profile attackers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Willian have all struggled recently.