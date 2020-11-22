Menu

‘We’re playing like Tony Pulis’ Stoke’ – These Arsenal fans slam ‘awful’ first-half performance vs Leeds

Some Arsenal fans have been left massively disappointed with the Gunners’ first-half display against Leeds United in today’s Premier League clash.

One supporter has even claimed that Arsenal now play like the Stoke City sides under Tony Pulis, with the north London outfit’s struggles in terms of chance creation and goals continuing.

Leeds have dominated the possession in the opening period, with the Yorkshire outfit having almost triple the amount of shots, whilst the Gunners have failed to hit the target even once.

Arsenal’s barren run in terms of an open-play goal has now stretched past the 7-hour mark in an extremely worrying sign of what this purportedly transformed side is actually capable of.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the opening 45 minutes:

Arteta did make four changes to the starting lineup that were embarrassed by Aston Villa, as well as switching to a traditional back four, but none of these changes have made a positive impact yet.

The Gunners are just failing to create clear-cut chances, whilst their high-profile attackers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Willian have all struggled recently.

