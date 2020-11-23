AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni has given a significant update on the proposed rebuild of the San Siro, as has been reported by Calcio Finanza.

The rebuild of the San Siro has been on the agenda for the two Milan giants for some time now. An iconic and spectacle of a stadium it may be, it could certainly do with a lick of paint and some modernisation.

The only concern was, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, whether those who hold the reins at Milan and Inter would see it suitable to build a new stadium in the unfavourable financial climate.

Though, Scaroni insists it will soon be full speed ahead.

The Milan president is quoted by Calcio Finanza saying:

“I believe that we will put the first brick over the next year.”

“I am very busy on this front, for me it is a fundamental element for the success of Milan, as well as Inter and all the football teams. If we don’t get ourselves to have modern stadiums like the English, the Germans and even the Spaniards, I think it’s difficult for Serie A to take back that role it had 15 years ago and which has seen a bit deteriorate in this period.”

Of course, it would be an emotional day to wave goodbye to one of the oldest and most iconic football stadiums on the planet, or at least how we know it, but if Milan and Inter are to march into a prosperous future, it’s a necessary redevelopment.

The history which was written in the confines of the San Siro as it now will not be erased when renovations are completed. That will stand forever, with a new chapter opening. It’s a time of excitement for all involved.