“They want to sell him” – Agent gives Arsenal major hope of clinching midfielder transfer

Arsenal look to have been given genuine hope of clinching a transfer deal for Lille attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici at some point in the near future.

The 23-year-old has really caught the eye in Ligue 1, and the Daily Mirror claim Arsenal have shown an interest in him in the past and are doing so again.

The Gunners could do with a more creative option in their midfield after a difficult start to the season that has seen them struggle for goals in the Premier League.

Yazici may be an ideal solution for them, and his agent has suggested Lille are actively looking to sell him once his value increases, which he feels could be soon.

“It is necessary to be humble, but Yusuf’s achievement of this performance is the result of planned and patient work,” his agent Adem Cebeci told Turkish outlet Demiroren News Agency, as translated by the Mirror.

“It is really an honour for the big clubs to take care of Yusuf. Because Yusuf has goals and is moving towards this goal.

“(Lille) Sporting director (Luis) Campos likes Yusuf’s game very much. That’s why he worked hard for his transfer.

“When Yusuf reaches his true potential, they want to sell him to very good clubs for a very good price, and that doesn’t seem too far.”

Arsenal will surely be encouraged by the fact that the Turkey international’s representative seems so keen to talk up a potential move to a bigger club in this way.

Yazici looks like having a very bright future at the top level and Arsenal would do well to bring him in to strengthen an area of weakness in their squad.