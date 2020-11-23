Matteo Guendouzi has aimed a little dig at Arsenal after leaving the club on loan for Hertha Berlin this season.

The 21-year-old initially got off to a solid start at the Emirates Stadium, looking an outstanding young prospect when he joined, but things turned sour for him towards the end of his time there.

It may still be that Guendouzi can revive his Arsenal career, but for now he seems pretty pleased with his decision to have left the Gunners.

Speaking about why he left, the Frenchman admits he felt he needed to leave to enjoy his football again, which we imagine Arsenal fans might not take too well.

“I needed to have fun on the pitch, to regain confidence and that’s what Hertha offers me. It really is a choice I made,” he told Telefoot, as translated by the Daily Star.

“In the space of two seasons I have played more than 80 games with Arsenal.

“When you play less, you start to think and it hurts.”

Guendouzi has shown some improvement in his time in the Bundesliga this season, so it could be that this loan away will be good for him in the long run.

It seems hard to imagine, however, that he’s going to get another chance at Arsenal, with this loan more likely an opportunity for the north Londoners to put him in the shop window for next summer.