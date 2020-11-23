Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has generally been praised for his strong start at the club, but his side have not been at all convincing at the start of this Premier League season.

The Gunners were admittedly in a pretty sorry state when Arteta took over from Unai Emery last season, and the inexperienced Spanish tactician did well to help the team win the FA Cup final, with wins over Manchester City and Chelsea along the way.

Arsenal, however, have not progressed as many would have hoped since that FA Cup final victory, with the north Londoners winning just four out of their nine league games so far this season.

On top of that, Arteta’s side have made their worst start in terms of scoring goals since all the way back in 1986, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

9 – Arsenal have scored just nine goals in this season’s Premier League; it’s their lowest tally after their first nine games of any league season since 1986-87 (six). Lacking. #LEEARS pic.twitter.com/bj3uC8TFTO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2020

Despite an attack containing world class players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Willian, Arsenal have scored just nine goals in their opening nine matches.

That’s far from good enough, and many fans would agree that Arteta’s tactics are at least partly to blame.

This AFC side lacks a creative player like Mesut Ozil – who has been completely frozen out by Arteta – and it’s really shown as Aubameyang has lacked good service up front.

After a 0-0 draw with Leeds last night, it’s clear something needs to change in Arsenal’s attack as soon as possible or real questions will be asked of Arteta.