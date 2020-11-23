Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, is convinced that when the time is right for Manchester City to make their approach to Lionel Messi, the Argentinian will be all ears.

With Barcelona sitting in 13th position in La Liga, having lost three of their opening eight games – their worst start for 29 years – things don’t bode well for the club if they’re intent on trying to persuade their captain to stay past next summer.

It’s believed that Messi won’t make any decision on his future until he has sat down with the new club president, who will be in place after the elections on January 24.

Given that the Argentinian’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, he is free to talk to any interested parties from January 1.

Clearly, according to Balague, via his BBC Sport column, that will include Man City.

With Pep Guardiola having extended his own contract and the Citizens providing a project that could quite easily see them win the Champions League with Messi on board, it’s a tantalising prospect.

The question will be whether the player lets his head rule his heart or vice versa.