At the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night, former Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann, once again failed his Barcelona audition.

Almost 18 months since he signed on the dotted line with the Blaugranes, and he’s still yet to make the kind of impact that a player costing well in excess of €100m would’ve been expected to.

With the January transfer window around the corner and Barcelona in desperate need of getting money in or, at the very least, offloading those players on substantial wages, it could well be the right time for the French World Cup winner to depart.

A familiar employer is circling in the hope of persuading him to return it seems.

According to Don Balon, Atletico Madrid are once again preparing to offer Barca three players in exchange for their former striker.

Mario Hermoso, Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa could be plying their trade at the Camp Nou if Diego Simeone can convince Ronald Koeman and Barca to enter into negotiations.

Though it’s unclear what Griezmann’s position is, the fact that he’s never really settled at Barca and would be welcomed with open arms back at Atleti has to count for something.