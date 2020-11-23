Barcelona pay out €5m Ousmane Dembele transfer bonus after Atletico loss that has left attacker injured

According to German publication Kicker, Borussia Dortmund have netted another €5m from Barcelona related to the transfer of Ousmane Dembele following the Catalan outfit’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Kicker report that Dortmund have received €5m as this marked the injury-prone 23-year-old’s 75th competitive appearance for the Blaugrana in his fourth season – domestic cups aren’t counted in this.

Kicker add that Dortmund inserted a clause that would see them paid €5m for Dembele’s 25th, 50th, 75th and 100th appearances for Barcelona.

It’s reported that Barcelona have now paid out a total transfer fee of €130m for the tricky attacker, with this deal able to rise to €148 through other add-ons.

It’s truly astonishing – and a sign of just how many matches the Frenchman has missed through injury troubles – that Dembele has only hit this mark now.

To make this taste even more bittersweet, Mundo Deportivo report that Dembele suffered a shoulder injury in the defeat to Atleti, but the ace still played the entire 90 minutes despite clutching his arm.

Dembele has made 83 appearances in total for the Blaugrana, 57 in La Liga, 18 in the Champions League, seven times in the Copa del Rey and once in the Spanish Super Cup.

Dortmund’s negotiators are the people that deserve the bonuses given that the German outfit have netted 87% of the total fee for a player in Dembele that’s struggled for years now.