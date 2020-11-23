Bizarre shortlist for ‘Club of the Century’ award announced

This is an odd one – The Globe Soccer Awards have just announced their shortlist for their ‘Club of the Century’ award which, aside from the fact covers just 19 years worth of achievements, also includes some surprise nominees.

? And the nominees for the CLUB OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Award are: ????Al Ahly, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid ? VOTE now: https://t.co/sVxrPmdu15 pic.twitter.com/QfMHuw0tAU — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 23, 2020

The UAE based football awarders have named Al Ahly, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as their nominees to win the award for ‘Club of the Century’.

The bizarre award sees club’s selected based upon their footballing performances and achievements from 2001 to 2020, yes, we don’t know how a century equals 19 years either, but let’s just run with it.

First on the list is Egyptian side Al Ahly. The Arabian Premier League side have lifted Egypt’s top-flight title 13 times and the Egyptian Super Cup 11 times during the last 19 years.

Moving West, Barcelona have won 34 major trophies including four Champions League titles during a stunning period which saw the Spanish giants invent the ‘tika taka’ style of play.

German Bundesliga 30 times record winners Bayern Munich have lifted 38 major trophies including three Champions League titles with their most recent European win coming last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus have won 20 major trophies in the last 19 years including lifting the Serie A title in nine consecutive seasons (2011 – present).

Liverpool’s last 19 years have seen the Reds win a respectable 15 major trophies including an impressive European treble during the 2018-19 season as well as last season’s Premier League title.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United have got their hands on 22 major trophies since 2001 including seven Premier League titles.

European giants Paris-Saint Germain have won 29 major trophies including a whopping eight Ligue 1 titles as the Parisians continue in their French footballing dominance.

And lastly, Real Madrid have claimed 29 major trophies in the last 19 years including an eye watering four Champions League titles, three of which came in consecutive seasons (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18).

Who should win the award? – Let us know in the comments.