Chelsea star takes to Twitter to confirm he is back in the squad ahead of tomorrow’s Rennes clash

Thiago Silva has taken to Twitter to confirm he is back in action for Chelsea ahead of their clash with Rennes in the Champions League tomorrow. 

Silva, who has been a revelation since signing for the Blues on a free transfer over the summer, didn’t travel with the Chelsea squad for their win over Newcastle at the weekend.

The veteran had played for Brazil in Uruguay midweek, which just as it did against Southampton after the last international break, ruled him out of action in the next Chelsea game.

However, thankfully for Frank Lampard, Silva has returned to the Chelsea squad ahead of their clash with Rennes tomorrow, as he revealed with this post on Twitter.

Even if Silva has been one of the greatest defenders of his generation, it’s still a surprise how good he is at the grand old age of 36. Chelsea have pulled off an absolute robbery in the market landing him on a free.

