Declan Rice speaks out on leaving Chelsea as a youngster amid rumours of possible transfer back to Blues

West Ham star Declan Rice has spoken out on leaving Chelsea as a youngster and how it was a hugely important step in his career.

The young midfielder has since gone on to become a star player for West Ham and an increasingly important member of the England squad in recent times, and it seems clear Chelsea will regret having let him go.

In fact, the west London giants have been linked several times with a move to re-sign Rice, with the Express recently noting that they targeted him in the summer and could do so again soon.

Rice, however, believes leaving Chelsea when he did was a real turning point for him and that he benefited from it hugely, so we’re not sure if that bodes particularly well for the Blues in their bid to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about that early move from Chelsea to West Ham to Sky Sports, as quoted by football.london, Rice said: “I think that’s the making of me to be honest with you.

“I had to move to West Ham at 14, away from my family. I’m a family boy, love my mum and dad, live at home with them, and to leave them at 14 to play with people I don’t know from Monday to Friday, I think that shaped me into the person I am.

“I had to start being responsible for myself, but look, I’ve come here and flourished. I’ve had three managers that have really looked after me, I’m loving life here.”