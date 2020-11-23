Chelsea legend compares “instinctive” summer signing to Eden Hazard but names Blues ace who is “not the answer”

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has praised the qualities of summer signing Timo Werner after another hugely impressive performance over the weekend.

The Germany international has started well since his summer move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea, looking a real goal threat up front, but also impressing with his general play.

In more recent times, Werner has been shifted into a wide left role by Frank Lampard, but Hudson has told CaughtOffside that he thinks it suits him well as he compared him to former Blues star Eden Hazard.

That’s come compliment given how important the Belgian was for so long at Chelsea, but you can see what Hudson means after watching Werner’s superb assist for Tammy Abraham in the win over Newcastle.

“Werner is instinctive and needs to be left to roam, like Hazard, he has no real position and flits through the game sometimes unnoticed and then will pounce,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“I like him a lot and had he taken his chances at the weekend the Golden Boot is there for him, but it still is, he is a thrilling player with a great eye for goal and can also play the other part of assisting, he is a very clever player, not quite a Eden Hazard but who is?”

Hudson has concerns, however, about Werner’s strike partner Abraham, despite the England international scoring for three games in a row for Chelsea in an improved run of form.

The ex-Blue feels that in the long run, Abraham is unlikely to be the ideal solution for Lampard’s side, saying: “If Chelsea are looking to reach not only the top but become a real European force again, Abraham is not the answer, despite scoring goals, because a blind man could score goals in this team because they create so many chances.

“He is a very decent player but to become a force in the Champions League, Chelsea need something better to led the line.”

One can only imagine how good Chelsea will look when Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic are available again, as that could allow Werner to play more centrally if needed, whilst giving Lampard superior options over Abraham in his attack.