Frank Lampard pleads with Chelsea star not to pursue transfer away

Chelsea FC
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made it clear he is desperate not to lose Olivier Giroud despite transfer rumours suggesting he could soon be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

The France international initially looked a fine signing from rivals Arsenal back in January 2018, but he’s slowly fallen down the pecking order, particularly under Lampard since he took over as manager.

The Athletic have been among the numerous outlets to cast doubt over Giroud’s future at Chelsea, and one imagines he wouldn’t be short of suitors after a fine career in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old will no doubt want to be playing regularly at club level to keep his place in the French national team ahead of next summer’s European Championships, so could do well to move on due to the increased competition for places up front in this Blues side.

Still, Lampard has pleaded with him to stay in his press conference today, as quoted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella below…

“I do have plans to have Oli who is very important in our squad,” Lampard said.

“He played a lot of games last year. He will always want to play more, he is a huge member of the squad and I want him to stay. I have a huge relationship with Oli, I want him to stay.”

