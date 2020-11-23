Chelsea urged to “break the bank” for Premier League star as ideal N’Golo Kante partner

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken out on Frank Lampard’s use of in-form midfielder N’Golo Kante and a possible dream partner for him in that area of the pitch.

The Blues continued their fine form over the weekend with a 2-0 victory away to Newcastle United, and Kante has been a key part of the team’s improved recent performance levels.

At his best, the France international is truly a world class destroyer in the middle of the park, having played a starring role for Chelsea in their 2016/17 Premier League title win, as he did for previous club Leicester City the year before.

Injuries have hampered his progress in recent times, but he’s also played out of position a bit, with Hudson explaining that Lampard seems to have finally given him the kind of freedom he needs to play his natural game.

“Other managers have not allowed Kante the freedom he had at Leicester and if Frank continues to allow him to go and do his thing, which is so natural for him, he will be the key to Chelsea’s success,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“He is brilliant because he does the simple things properly unlike so many other midfield players.”

Chelsea fans will surely also agree with Hudson’s analysis on potential transfer targets to help them in midfield, with the ex-Blue insisting Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, who is in terrific form at the moment, would be ideal to partner Kante in that area of the pitch.

“If I were Frank I’d break the bank for Jack Grealish and have a Kante/Grealish and Pulisic midfield,” Hudson said. “That midfield area will always be the key to the team’s progress … Look at Manchester City since they lost the best: David Silva.”