With journalist Naveen Ullal pointing out that Arsenal’s only goal in their last five Premier League games was against rivals Manchester United, we’re really not sure which side look worse off in this context.

Arsenal’s goalless draw against Leeds on Sunday means that the Gunners have now been without an open-play goal for over eight hours (when stoppage time is considered).

In fact, Mikel Arteta’s side have only hit the back of the net once in their last five top-flight outings, which was a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty against United, thanks to Paul Pogba.

With the north London outfit scoring just nine times so far this season, they’ve matched an unwanted 34-year old feat.

Arsenal have scored only one goal in the last 5 Premier League matches and that came against Manchester United. #AFC #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vxyaWewolx — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) November 23, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Man United fan-favourite Patrice Evra admits celebrating arch-rivals goal Barcelona pay out €5m Ousmane Dembele transfer bonus after Atletico loss that has left attacker injured (Video) Troy Deeney gives honest assessment of current state of officiating

Arsenal were the much better side when they faced off against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, but clear-cut chances were few and far between on that Sunday.

So, what exactly does this say about United’s defence?

The inconsistent Red Devils backline managed to do something that the shaky defences of Manchester City, Leicester, Aston Villa and Leeds couldn’t even stoop to by conceding against the Gunners.

United can take some solace from the situation, they’ve won both of their Premier League games since their defeat to Arsenal – with VAR bailing them out against West Brom.

Whilst the Gunners have been defeated by the Villains and were incredibly lucky to come away with a point against Leeds after being dominated by Marcelo Bielsa’s side.