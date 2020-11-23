David James shockingly suggests that Liverpool are ‘better’ without Mohamed Salah and comments on Real Madrid transfer rumours

According to the Mirror, former Liverpool star David James has told Stadium Astro that Mohamed Salah is not ‘indispensable’ for the Reds when quizzed on the prospect of a transfer to Real Madrid.

James, who spent seven years with Liverpool, believes that Salah would be sold if the ‘price is right’, hinting that the 28-year-old is not untouchable at all.

The ex-England international is sure that the Egyptian is a ‘great’ player but also surprisingly added that Liverpool look ‘better’ when Salah’s not playing, believing that Jurgen Klopp’s men show more ‘fluidity’.

Liverpool signed the former Chelsea man in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £34m, as per BBC Sport. Salah has since become one of the world’s best players and a reason why the Reds are back on the top.

Liverpool supporters will be left absolutely flabbergasted by James’ comments, and perhaps disappointed that it’s come from a former player.

Here’s what James had to say on the impact that Salah leaving would have:

“If the price is right, any player is going to be sold. It depends what that price is.”

“If Salah went to Man City, I don’t think that would be good business for Liverpool. If he went to a different league and a different country, it would make more sense.”

“I don’t think Liverpool are dependent on Salah and that’s a good thing for Jurgen Klopp. However, he would still need replacing.”

James also shockingly claimed that the Reds look ‘better’ when the Egyptian’s not in the team:

“I don’t think [Salah]’s indispensable.”

“I’ve said this before and it’s not that Mo Salah isn’t a great player, it’s just that Liverpool seem to look better without him on the field because there is more fluidity, when players can pop it around, it causes problems to defend.”

“Players who pick the ball up and run with it, essentially you only have to stop them. That is what happens with Salah, even though he has scored eight goals [this season].”

The notion that the Merseyside outfit are not at least somewhat ‘dependent’ on Salah is ludicrous is as well, he’s been their top scorer in each of their seasons since joining.

Salah has contributed a staggering 81 goals and 28 assists since he joined the Reds, its unheard of for a wide forward to have notched as many in such a short space of time.

The superstar missed Liverpool’s win against Leicester on Sunday after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the international break, with Salah seen dancing at his brother’s wedding without a mask on.

It’s absolutely unquestionable that no top-flight player has made a bigger impact for their side than Salah since he joined from Roma, as well as firing the Reds to a Champions League triumph in 18/19, he was clinical as they made history with their first Premier League title last season.