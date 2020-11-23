Diogo Jota becomes the first Liverpool player ever to achieve this impressive feat

Diogo Jota has proven one of the signings of the summer after a superb start to life at Liverpool.

Despite looking a fine performer during his time at Wolves, few would have predicted that Jota could come to a team like Liverpool and instantly become one of their best players, but he’s been a stand-out star for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and has already written his name into the club’s history books.

With his goal in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Leicester City, Jota has now scored in each of his first four home league games for the Reds.

It’s a hugely impressive run, and on top of that, he’s the first ever Liverpool player to do it, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

4 – Diogo Jota is the first player in Liverpool's history to score in each of his first four home top-flight league appearances for the club. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/AcQ1za4mYE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2020

The Portugal international is certainly something special, and it bodes very well for his Anfield career that he’s already achieved something that even legends like Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and current star Mohamed Salah didn’t manage.

Liverpool’s win over Leicester was an important one as well, as it ended the Foxes’ strong recent run of form and sent the reigning champions joint-top of the table, behind Tottenham only on goal difference.