Inter Milan executive officer Beppe Marotta has all but confirmed that the club could be prepared to sell Christian Eriksen amid links with Arsenal and Manchester United.

The former Tottenham attacking midfielder shone in his time in the Premier League but has struggled to reproduce his best form in his time at Inter Milan so far.

This has seen potential talk of Eriksen returning to England with either Arsenal or United, according to reports from Calciomercato and Corriere dello Sport, as rounded up and translated by Football Italia.

It remains to be seen where Eriksen will end up next, but interested clubs will no doubt be pleased to hear Marotta making it clear that Inter won’t block his exit and could evaluate offers if they come in.

When asked about the Denmark international’s situation, Marotta told DAZN, as quoted by Goal: “We will not hold a footballer back if they ask to be transferred. We will have to make the right evaluations.

“Conte is using [Eriksen] with respect for the player and the club. At the moment no offers have arrived, but at the appropriate time we will try to make the right decisions.”

Eriksen could be a useful signing for Arsenal as they struggle in attack this season, with the 28-year-old perhaps an ideal replacement for the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil in terms of giving Mikel Arteta’s side more spark in the midfield department.

United also look in need of more options in that area after becoming overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes, with Paul Pogba out of form and Donny van de Beek not yet getting much of a look-in from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.