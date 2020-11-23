“Where is Wally?” – Patrice Evra uses bizarre analogy to discuss Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal

Patrice Evra has used some interesting language to discuss the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal after his bizarre exclusion from the squad by manager Mikel Arteta this season.

Despite for many years being one of Arsenal’s most important players, Ozil has found himself completely frozen out of the Gunners squad this season, and it looks like they’re missing the creativity he offers in the final third.

It could be that this decision will come back to haunt Arteta, and Evra seems to be suggesting that as he analysed the situation during punditry duty for Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The German playmaker seems to be the missing piece of the puzzle for Arsenal at the moment as they struggle to break teams down, with Evra comparing it to Where’s Wally, perhaps to indicate that he’s the key player Arteta should be looking for.

Discussing how Arteta is doing at Arsenal, Evra said: “We talk about creativity. I always say when [Aubameyang] doesn’t score Arsenal are going to be in trouble.

“We need to give Arteta time. At a big club like Arsenal time is not an easy thing.

“We talk about creativity, where is Ozil? We play that game “where is Wally?”. We should do a new version with Ozil because we are talking about a lack of creativity so what’s the problem?

“I know sometimes he is lazy running back but we are talking about creativity now so where is Wally? Where is Ozil?”