Ex-Arsenal star on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘lacking confidence’ and side’s troubled ‘creativity’

Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has exclusively offered some thoughts to CaughtOffside on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent woes for the Gunners.

Thomas, who was at Arsenal for nine years, believes that the side’s current skipper ‘seems to be lacking some confidence’, with the 31-year-old not his usual clinical self since he signed a new contract.

Aubameyang has scored just two goals in the Premier League this season, one in the opener against relegation candidates Fulham before he penned his new deal and a penalty against Manchester United.

The Gabon international’s lesser output so far this term is largely due to the side’s lack of ‘creativity’, which Thomas cites as a ‘huge issue’.

Aubameyang was left largely ineffective once again when the Gunners drew against Leeds on Sunday night, the side were already on the back-foot when things worsened with Nicolas Pepe’s sending off.

Here’s what Thomas had to say on Aubameyang:

“Creativity is a huge issue facing Arsenal at the moment.”

“Aubameyang, is by far Arsenal’s biggest goal threat but if you can’t get the ball to him in dangerous positions, they’re isn’t much he can do.”

“He himself also seems to be lacking some confidence at the moment which is also a problem.”

The Gunners’ only goal in their last five Premier League games – a run of three defeats, a win and a draw – was Aubameyang’s penalty against the Red Devils.

Arsenal are just a couple of minutes shy of going a full eight hours without a goal from open-play in the Premier League, a damning indicator of the side’s troubled chance creation and lack of a clinical touch.

Mikel Arteta appeared to take note of the side’s attacking struggles by restoring Aubameyang as a centre-forward against Leeds after a lengthy run as an inside forward from the left-wing.

Thomas discussed the fact that Arsenal need to be getting the ball to Aubameyang in ‘dangerous areas’, fans would’ve hoped that the position change against Leeds would have helped, but the African superstar was silent – barring a rightfully waved off handball claim.

It’s now abundantly clear that Arsenal’s current crop of midfielders simply aren’t the type of players that can craft chances, which will leave the likes of Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette slumping.